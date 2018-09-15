Window washers rescued from scaffolding at United Nations

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) --Global diplomacy took a back seat to a high rise rescue at the United Nations.
Two window washers got stuck on a scaffolding outside the 12th floor of the building on Manhattan's East Side around 7 p.m. Saturday.
The FDNY responded, and had to cut into the glass to reach the window washers. The workers were then safely removed from the scaffolding.
The UN General Assembly gets underway on Tuesday.
