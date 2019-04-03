Crime & Safety

Windows smashed, cars burglarized during New Jersey charity event

By Sarah Rosenthal
BERGEN COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three cars were broken into during a school charity event in New Jersey, and authorities are searching for a suspect.

Authorities say the burglaries took place during the Berkeley School Charity Walk-A-Thon in Westvale Park on Sunday, March 31, within a 10-minute time frame around 1:30 p.m.

The vehicles all their windows smashed, and valuable were removed.

In result of the thefts, police are asking civilians in Bergen County to keep their vehicle doors locked at all times and valuables out of sight.

"Even if you lock your car, do not leave your valuables out in the open," the police chief said. "Take them with you if you can or hide them."

A photo was released of a sedan police believe may have been involved with the burglaries.


Anyone who might have seen something, has images from the event facing the parking lot, or has information that could help identify those responsible is asked to contact the Westwood Police Detective Bureau at (201) 664-7008 or email tips@westwoodnj.gov.

