WINDSOR TERRACE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A deliveryman on a moped was fatally struck by a van in the Windsor Terrace section of Brooklyn Thursday morning.The 27-year-old victim was riding eastbound on Caton Avenue when he was struck by a truck at around 6:10 a.m.He was pronounced dead at the scene.The van stopped at the scene and the driver was being interviewed by police.No charges were filed.----------