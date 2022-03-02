localish

Winery Terra Nonno is a family-affair born during the pandemic

EMBED <>More Videos

Winery Terra Nonno is a family-affair born during the pandemic

ROSENHAYN, N.J. -- The Pipitone family has been farming in Cumberland County, New Jersey for generations.

But recently they began planting a portion of their farm with grapevines, and the seed was planted for a family-run vineyard and winery.


Terra Nonno, or "Grandfathers Land", Vineyard and Winery was born, and the business exploded so quickly that this small winery has become the definition of family run -- as in the entire family.

Owners Adamo and Jeannette Pipitone and their son and daughter-in-law, Adamo Jr. and Erika Pipitone, marshall the all-hands-on-deck family of cousins, aunts, and uncles to create a warm, beautiful, and relaxing atmosphere in the middle of a South Jersey farm that feels like being transported to Tuscany or the South of France.


And the wine, that's pretty good too.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvilocalishsecretly awesome
LOCALISH
Winery Terra Nonno is a family-affair born during the pandemic
Neumann women's hockey team looking to inspire next generation
The best deep-fried food at the rodeo!
'Eco-artist' with autism raises over $250k for special needs causes
TOP STORIES
Person of interest in custody after 7 Asian women attacked in NYC
Drunk pilot pulled off JetBlue flight at NY airport, police say
Feces attack suspect released without bail, rearrested in hate crime
141 nations line up against Russia as attacks on Ukraine intensify
Exclusive: Woman reunited with dog stolen 6 months ago in NJ
Russian, Ukrainian NYPD officers launch supply drive amid war
NYC Schools Chancellor Banks unveils 4 pillars for 'new normal'
Show More
Mask mandate lifted for students in most NY school districts
Introduction to Theater: 1,500 students see 'The Lion King' for free
2 CA brothers died months before missing persons report, DA says
Restaurant worker punched in face by alleged take-out thief
AccuWeather: Brisk and bright
More TOP STORIES News