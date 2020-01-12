Society

Get discounts to Broadway shows, museums and restaurants during Winter Outing

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The second annual Winter Outing is just a few short days away and it's time to cash in on some mega deals.

For three weeks, select Broadway shows, attractions, museums and restaurants will offer massive discounts.

Chris Heywood, the executive vice president of NYC & Company, visited the Eyewitness News studio on Sunday morning to talk about the deals.

-More than 350 restaurants will participate in NYC Restaurant Week.
-Get 2-for-1 tickets to 21 participating Broadway shows for NYC Broadway Week
-Get 2-for-1 tickets to nearly 70 museums, attractions and tours for NYC Must-See Week

Get the details on Winter Outing in the video player above.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citydealsrestaurantbroadway
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News