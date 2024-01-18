PSE&G responds to New Jersey homes without heat during cold snap

SCOTCH PLAINS, New Jersey (WABC) -- Since this frigid week began, PSE &G in New Jersey says it has received over three thousand calls for service, a number that could easily double by the end of the week.

The number of calls about failing services always goes up when the temperatures outside go down.

"The heat's working harder. The colder it is, the longer it's running, and the more likely it is to go out during the course of the day," said Richard Lukasik, a PSE &G supervisor.

Technicians are trying to keep customers happy and reduce their discomfort.

For example, one crew has been busy dealing with victims of the flooding in Paterson and Little Falls before turning their focus on helping those who lost heat in this extremely cold weather.

"Generally, it's parts that need to be replaced, thermostats, zone valves, gas valves," said Richard Lukasik, a PSE &G supervisor.

But the winter weather is not done yet.

Many parts of the Tri-State are bracing for another round of snow Friday.

Here are some tips from PSE &G to follow to avoid any winter-related hazards:

- If you smell gas, exit the house and call your service provider

- Stay away from electrical lines and assume they are hot. Do not walk or drive through water where an electrical line is down.

- When it snows, keep any high-efficiency furnace pipes on the outside of your home clear of snow.

- Accumulation of ice or snow can interfere with the proper operation of your gas metering system.

- Use a broom to keep the gas meter, pressure regulator and vent piping clear of snow and ice during the winter season.

- Chimneys and vents should be protected using an approved cap or screen to keep small animals or insects from entering. These pests have been known to build chimneys or vents and can cause potentially hazardous conditions.

