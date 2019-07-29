GILROY, Calif. -- When gunshots rang out at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, Rudy Sandoval thought they were fireworks signifying the end of the event.
Sandoval tells ABC7 News' Luz Pena that he was at his booth when he saw someone walking around with a firearm. He says people were jumping into his booth and trying to hide under the table.
At least five people were hospitalized after a shooting at the annual event, a hospital spokeswoman said.
The California food festival is a nationally known three-day event that attracts thousands of garlic lovers. Sunday was the final day.
Gilroy Shooting:Witness describes seeing man armed with gun, people hiding at garlic festival
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News