Witness: Many dead in mosque shooting in New Zealand

Armed police patrol outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 15, 2019.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- A witness says many people have been killed in a mass shooting at a mosque in the New Zealand city of Christchurch.

Police have not described the scale of the Friday shooting but urged people in central Christchurch to stay indoors.

Witness Len Peneha says he saw a man dressed in black enter the Masjid Al Noor mosque and then heard dozens of shots, followed by people running from the mosque in terror.

He says he also saw the gunman flee before emergency services arrived

Peneha says he went into the mosque to try and help: "I saw dead people everywhere."

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related topics:
shooting
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Reputed crime boss killed in front of SI home
Death of 4-month-old baby in NYC hotel deemed homicide
Bystander trying to break up NYC subway fight stabbed
Dogs force-fed pesticides in lab testing, Humane Society says
Italy outraged as court finds victim too ugly to be raped
Party City employee slashed in face inside NYC store
Gang member pleads guilty in 2005 LI murder of basketball player
Show More
Ex-NYPD cop, wife charged in alleged drug operation at LI home
'Jersey Shore' club owner: Town discriminates against minorities
Israel strikes Gaza targets following Tel Aviv attack
Ex-NY sports radio host Craig Carton faces sentencing for fraud
Court rules gun maker can be sued over Sandy Hook shooting
More TOP STORIES News