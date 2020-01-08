Science

Wolf moon: 1st full moon of 2020 accompanied by lunar eclipse

2020's first full moon will be extra special!

The so-called "wolf moon" will illuminate the sky the night of Jan. 10 and will be accompanied by a lunar eclipse, according to AccuWeather.

This will be a penumbral lunar eclipse, meaning the moon will enter the earth's outer shadow but will miss its darker inner shadow. The moon will appear darker, but the changes are subtle.

The wolf moon eclipse will be visible in Europe, Australia, Asia and Africa.

Every month has special names to describe the full moon. The names originate from Native American folklore, according to AccuWeather, and the most widely used name for January's moon is the "wolf moon." That's because wolves tend to howl more often in the winter.
