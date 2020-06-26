19-year-old woman killed in Flatiron District as NYC shootings continue to soar

FLATIRON, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 19-year-old woman was killed and a man injured after gunfire erupted during an argument in Manhattan's Flatiron District, as New York City continues to see the number of shootings skyrocket.It happened after 12:30 a.m. Friday on Fifth Avenue at West 26th Street near Madison Square Park.The woman was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 21-year-old man was wounded in the leg and is hospitalized in stable condition.Both victims are Connecticut residents, the woman from Norwich and the man from Norwalk.The gunman drove off in the wrong direction on Fifth Avenue before turning onto a side street.Two residents told Eyewitness News that with violent incidents on the rise lately, they no longer feel safe in the area.So far there have been no arrests.The shooting was one of six incidents that happened between midnight and 4:30 a.m. that left seven people dead or injured.In addition to the deadly Flatiron shooting:--12:30 a.m.: Man shot in abdomen outside 4648 Park Avenue in the Bronx--1:43 a.m.: 25-year-old man shot in the right leg and right arm outside 919 Myrtle Avenue in Brooklyn--2:15 a.m.: 36-year-old man apparently shot himself during a dispute with a 39-year-old woman outside 69-34 Elizabeth Avenue in Far Rockaway, Queens. He was grazed to the left side of his back, is hospitalized, and is in custody.--2:59 a.m.: 21-year-old woman shot in the left calf in front of 310 East 113th Street in East Harlem. Unknown man and woman on scooter pulled up, opened fire and fled--4:30 a.m.: 18-year-old woman was watching fireworks when she heard shots and felt pain outside 2591 Briggs Avenue in the Bronx. She was grazed in left cheek and was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital.Authorities say there gave been 571 shooting victims in 477 incidents so far this year, compared to 393 victims in 345 incidents at this point in 2019.Additionally, 69 people were shot in the past week compared to 26 the same week last year.----------