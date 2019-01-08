A woman believed to be in her 60s was struck while walking with two younger children on a street in Keyport, New Jersey Tuesday afternoon after a driver apparently lost control of her car.A witness to the immediate aftermath tells Eyewitness News that the woman and the children, one of whom was an infant in a stroller, were most likely struck from behind as they were walking along Main Street at about 3PM.The force of the impact demolished the stroller and sent the bassinet hurtling into the air. It was recovered, with the infant still strapped inside, from a nearby bush. The witness says the three victims appeared to have suffered serious, perhaps life threatening injuries, but were breathing.The driver of the car had to be extricated after slamming her vehicle into a utility pole. A child in a car seat in that car did not appear to have been injured according to other witnesses.Casey Bidot who lives on Main Street told Eyewitness News he heard the crash and saw three people lying on the ground. He said the driver did not get out of the car but he saw a passenger and child exit the vehicle, and they seemed to be unharmed. Police have not confirmed this account.Police and county prosecutors have refused to comment, and hours after the crash are unable to confirm even basic details about the investigation. The conditions and identities of the victims have not been released.No charges have been filed at this time. The cause of the crash has not been released.----------