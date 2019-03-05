Woman, 2 teen daughters found unconscious in Airmont home

Marcus Solis reports from the scene in Airmont.

AIRMONT, New York (WABC) -- Police and firefighters responded to a call of carbon monoxide poisoning after a woman and her two teen daughters were found unconscious in their Airmont home.

The incident was reported on Bolger Lane around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities say the husband and father of the victims left home at 5 a.m. and when he came back, he found his 54-year-old wife and 16 and 14-year-old daughters unconscious.

All three victims were taken to Westchester Medical Center with carbon monoxide poisoning.

A county official said high carbon monoxide readings were found in the basement of the home, but the source is still under investigation.

Tallman and Suffern fire departments also responded to the scene.

