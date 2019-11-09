OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Police say 27-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside her home in Queens on Friday night.
The incident was reported in the 8900 block of Albert Road around 8 p.m.
FDNY responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
The victim's identity has not yet been released.
Few other details were released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
27-year-old woman stabbed to death inside Queens home, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News