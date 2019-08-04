Woman dies in tubing accident in Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, Long Island (WABC) -- Police say a 65-year-old woman died in a tubing accident in the Hamptons on Saturday.Southampton police received a 911 call at about 1:30 p.m. of a boating incident.The woman and a 13-year-old girl were reported to have fallen off a tube being pulled by a boat, according to police.The girl was pulled back onto the boat, but the woman was unable to get back on. Police say she may have suffered a medical condition and become unconscious.Suffolk County Aviation located the drifting vessel and Marine units responded to the area, where the woman was pulled from the water. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Her identity has not yet been released.The incident is under investigation by Southampton police detectives.----------