77-year-old woman rescued after falling into cesspool in North Babylon

NORTH BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) -- Authorities responded to a home on Long Island Wednesday to rescue a woman who had fallen into a cesspool.
Suffolk County Police officers and multiple fire departments converged on 88 Weeks Road in North Babylon at 6:25 p.m.
The 77-year-old woman, a resident of the house, stepped on the cesspool cover and it gave way, police said.
She fell about four to six feet into the contaminants and was found two hours later.
Rescuers set up a tripod over the hole, and fire department crews connected the woman to a safety harness.
She was pulled out and taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
