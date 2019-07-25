77-year-old woman rescued after falling into cesspool in North Babylon

By Eyewitness News
NORTH BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) -- Authorities responded to a home on Long Island Wednesday to rescue a woman who had fallen into a cesspool.

Suffolk County Police officers and multiple fire departments converged on 88 Weeks Road in North Babylon at 6:25 p.m.

The 77-year-old woman, a resident of the house, stepped on the cesspool cover and it gave way, police said.

She fell about four to six feet into the contaminants and was found two hours later.

Rescuers set up a tripod over the hole, and fire department crews connected the woman to a safety harness.

She was pulled out and taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north babylonsuffolk countyrescuecesspool
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom of NJ teen gunned down: 'They destroyed my whole family'
8-year-old girl killed when cabinet falls off wall at NY school
Toddler hurt in ride on airport conveyor belt
3 charged in instances of NYPD officers doused with water
Mueller dismisses Trump's claims of Russia probe exoneration
'Heartless' bullies are harassing Shanann Watts' family
NYC could start tracking vacant storefronts
Show More
Madoff asks Trump to reduce 150-year sentence for Ponzi scheme
Former real estate mogul arrested in Hamptons DWI crash
AccuWeather: Another beautiful day on tap
AG: Man fatally shot by police in NJ was armed with scissors
Friend defends mom charged after dropping infant during fight
More TOP STORIES News