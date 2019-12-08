85-year-old run over by truck on Upper West Side, in critical condition

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An 85-year-old woman is hospitalized after being hit by a Brinks armored truck on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

Bystanders say the truck driver made a left turn from West 61st Street onto Broadway when the driver ran over the woman.

An ambulance took the woman to New York-Presbyterian Hospital, where she is in critical condition.

The driver came to a stop with the 85-year-old pinned under a wheel.

"The pedestrians that were nearby had to tell the Brinks truck driver to basically roll off of her and drive backwards," said eyewitness Susan Lee. "She was face down on the pavement and in the middle of the street.

Eyewitnesses say the woman was moving her arms and her eyes were open as the ambulance took her away.

