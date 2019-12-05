Woman accused of DWI crashes into police car in Suffolk County

By Eyewitness News
HUNTINGTON STATION, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Two police officers were hurt when a woman accused of drunk driving smashed into their unmarked police car in Suffolk County.

Katerina Hirasekova, 42, was driving a 2019 Volkswagen SUV northbound on Maplewood Road in Huntington Station at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday when she crashed her vehicle into the rear of the vehicle.

The two officers were stopped at a red light.

The Volkswagen then veered off the roadway, struck a utility pole, and crashed into the gas main of a residential home.



Two uniformed officers in the police vehicle were taken to Huntington Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Hirasekova was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. She was being held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, December 5.

