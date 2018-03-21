Florida woman accused of gouging her mother's eyes out during her murder

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman accused of killing her mom, gouging her eyes out (KTRK)

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Florida --
A woman allegedly stabbed her mother to death and gouged her eyes out while high, authorities in Florida said.

Camille Balla was arrested in Royal Palm Beach, Florida, accused of her mother's death.
WPBF reports Balla allegedly called a co-worker, saying that she may have killed her mom, Francisco Monteiro-Balla.

According to an affidavit, the co-worker went over to Balla's home and found her covered in blood. Authorities were then called.

At the home, deputies found the body of Balla's mother in the garage with her eyeballs found in a cardboard box.

Documents stated Balla told deputies she had smoked some marijuana that she believed was laced with either PCP or a synthetic drug.

A judge on Monday ordered Balla to undergo a mental health evaluation. She is in jail without bond.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderhomicide investigationu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News