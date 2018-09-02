Woman accused of poisoning husband with eye drops

EMBED </>More Videos

SC woman accused of poisoning husband with eye drops

By
YORK COUNTY, South Carolina --
A murder case is stunning people in York County, South Carolina.

Detectives have arrested and charged a woman after they say she poisoned her husband with eye drops.

The arrest warrant accuses Lana Sue Clayton of poisoning her husband Stephen Clayton's water with eye drops at their home in Clover from July 19-July 21.

According to WSOC, the cause of death was determined after toxicology tests found poisonous levels of tetrahydrozoline in the body of the victim. That's the chemical found in eye drops.

"Somebody does something like that? That's crazy," said Sean Magan, who lives nearby.

They said Lana Clayton admitted to giving her husband the substance without his knowledge.

"That's crazy," said Deborah Pollard, who also lives nearby. "They're just finding all kinds of ways to do crazy things now a day aren't they?"

Stephen's funeral was held in August in the backyard of the couple's home, before detectives determined his cause of death.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
poisonmurder
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Children struck by vehicle in Newark, police say
Police source: Brooklyn child rape suspect an MS-13 gang member
Police dog killed in crash during pursuit on Long Island
Tight security in place for J'Ouvert Festival in Brooklyn
Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend
AccuWeather Alert: Labor Day Heat Advisories
Co-workers discover they are actually father and son
Abandoned 'ghost ship' grounds off coast of Myanmar
Show More
McCain laid to rest next to best friend from Naval Academy
George W. Bush sneaks Michelle Obama candy during funeral
Man wanted in attempted rape outside laundry room in East Village
NYPD change in marijuana arrest policy goes into effect
Thousands of rare insects and reptiles stolen from science center
More News