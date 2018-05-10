Arizona woman accused of stalking, sending man 65,000 texts after 1 date

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman is accused of sending 65,000 texts after one date. (KGO-TV)

PARADISE VALLEY, Arizona --
Can you imagine getting 65,000 text messages after just one date? An Arizona woman is accused of doing just that. And it didn't end there.

Police arrested 31-year old Jacqueline Ades after finding her in the Paradise Valley man's bathtub.

According to investigators, she had met the man online about a year prior, but she wouldn't leave him alone.

Court documents say Ades sent the victim about 500 messages a day, which included disturbing ones like, "I want to wear your body parts" and "bathe in your blood."

Officers say they found a butcher knife in her car when she was most recently arrested on charges of threatening, stalking and harassment.

The woman said she was simply in love. "I felt like I met my soulmate and everything was just the way it was," said Ades. "And I thought we would just do what everybody else did and just get married and everything would be fine. But that's not what happened."

She's now in jail with no bond.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
datingu.s. & worldbizarrecrimearreststalkingArizona
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News