President Donald Trump

Woman accused of sending ricin letter addressed to Pres. Trump at White House arrested, AP sources

WASHINGTON -- A woman suspected of sending an envelope containing the poison ricin, which was addressed to White House, has been arrested at the New York-Canada border.

That's according to three law enforcement officials who spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday.

RELATED: Officials flag envelope containing poisonous ricin addressed to Pres. Trump: Sources

The officials say the woman was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and is expected to face federal charges. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have said the letter appeared to have originated in Canada.

Officials say it was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump.

The video in the media player above is from Saturday, Sept. 20.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington dcfbiu.s. & worldsuspicious objectpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
2 GOP senators say don't fill Supreme Court vacancy now
A look at 4 top judges on Trump's SCOTUS shortlist
US judge approves injunction to delay WeChat restrictions
Up Close: NYC schools, COVID-19 vaccine, Trump opposes medical team
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police in NJ seek donations after officer's home destroyed in fire
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps comedy categories at Emmy Awards
'Schitt's Creek' wins 1st Emmys of the night: See full winners list
Train derailment: Man accused of tossing debris on tracks arrested
Yankees clinch postseason spot after Padres beat Mariners
Back to school: Some NYC students set to begin in-person learning
Follow ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker
Show More
ESPN: Giants star Saquon Barkley has possible torn ACL
Massive fire breaks out behind Citi Field during Mets game
Search continues for 5-year-old who fell into Harlem River
COVID Updates: Airport receives 1st five-star rating in safety protocols
Man ejected from van, critically injured after 2-vehicle crash
More TOP STORIES News