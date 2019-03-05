Woman accused of shoplifting allegedly bit security guard on Long Island

WESTBURY, Nassau County (WABC) -- Police arrested a robbery suspect accused of biting an employee at a clothing store on Long Island.Police charged 35-year-old Shannon Ziv with robbery and assault.They say two security guards at the Saks Off 5th Ave store in Westbury caught her shoplifting on Monday afternoon.When they tried to stop her, police say she started to kick and hit them and bit one guard on the arm.Neither employee was seriously injured.----------