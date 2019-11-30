Woman approached from behind, dragged on way to subway in Brooklyn

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 48-year-old woman was injured after being grabbed and assaulted on her way to the subway early Friday morning.

The incident occurred near the subway station at 20th Avenue, toward 66th St. in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn.

As the woman was approaching a subway station, a man walked up from behind, grabbed her by the neck, then dragged her toward a parked car, authorities say.

The perpetrator demanded that she "bend over" and then tried to force himself on her, cops say.

Police say the woman screamed for help which caused the suspect to run away.

The victim suffered a minor cut on her wrist and bruising to her neck.

The NYPD are searching for a man in his 20s, 5'3" and was last seen wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477)

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bensonhurstbrooklynnew york cityassaultnypdattempted sex assault
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Watch, Warning issued
Winter storm could make for messy post-Thanksgiving travel
Black Friday shooting shutters New York shopping mall
3 MTA workers hurt in two violent attacks in Harlem
3 children missing after vehicle swept away in flood
Student accepted into 25 top universities
Search on for driver after woman struck, killed in Brooklyn
Show More
Suspect in London attack had served time for terrorism
NFL player suspended for allegedly betting on games
Police investigating racist graffiti scrawled in Queens neighborhood
3 people wounded in Hague stabbing: Dutch police
Police seek to ID, question men in gunfire at NYC subway station
More TOP STORIES News