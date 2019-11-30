Woman approached from behind, dragged on way to subway in Brooklyn

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 48-year-old woman was injured after being grabbed and assaulted on her way to the subway early Friday morning.The incident occurred near the subway station at 20th Avenue, toward 66th St. in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn.As the woman was approaching a subway station, a man walked up from behind, grabbed her by the neck, then dragged her toward a parked car, authorities say.The perpetrator demanded that she "bend over" and then tried to force himself on her, cops say.Police say the woman screamed for help which caused the suspect to run away.The victim suffered a minor cut on her wrist and bruising to her neck.The NYPD are searching for a man in his 20s, 5'3" and was last seen wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477)----------