Police find stolen 3-feet-tall Stormtrooper statue, return it to Long Island store

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Three-feet-tall Stormtrooper statue stolen from outside Long Island store

BAY SHORE, Long Island (WABC) -- "These aren't the droids you're looking for," but police on Long Island did find the Stormtrooper they were looking for.

Suffolk County Police say they received a tip about the location of a 3-feet-tall Stormtrooper statue that was stolen from outside Blast from the Past in Bay Shore earlier this month.

Officers found the statue, which is valued to be between $300-$400, at a home in Wyandanch and returned it to the store.

Carissa Savillo, 34, of Bay Shore, was arrested for stealing the statue and charged with Petit Larceny.

On April 1, security camera video recorded two women picking up the giant figurine and carrying it away.
EMBED More News Videos

Whether you're into vintage games, retro toys, or rare collectibles, take a trip to Blast From The Past to check out their wide selection of treasures.


Richard McWilliams opened up the store in December and sells retro collectibles, vintage comics, and rare toys that appeal to kids of all ages.

"I always had a little bit of a taste for everything," McWilliams said. "I was never really planning for it to escalate to this degree. Over time it just kept piling up and piling up with a lot of stuff."

MORE NEWS: Asian woman slapped during Chinatown hate crime speaks out
EMBED More News Videos

A 25-year-old woman, who asked not to show her face or use her name, was on the receiving end of an attack while enjoying outdoor dining with a friend in Chinatown.





----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bay shoresuffolk countytheftstatuetoys
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect wanted in unprovoked attack on Asian American man in NYC
Indonesia navy declares lost submarine sunk, all 53 aboard dead
DMX memorial service: Monster truck leads procession of motorcycles
Police officer rescues woman from burning home on Long Island
Got vaccinated? Here's all the free stuff you can get
SpaceX crew capsule successfully docks with ISS
Researchers emerge from cave after 40 days in isolation
Show More
How to watch this year's Oscar best picture nominees
Biden formally recognizes atrocities against Armenians as genocide
Everything to know about 2021 Oscars
Woman slapped during NYC hate crime speaks out
7 deputies on leave after fatal shooting of Black man
More TOP STORIES News