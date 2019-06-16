Miami Beach woman accused of stomping on turtle nest charged with 3rd degree felony

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. -- A Miami Beach woman is in custody after allegedly "jabbing at" and "stomping on" a sea turtle nest, according to police.

Jail records show 41-year-old Yaqun Lu was arrested and charged with harassing/molesting a marine turtle or eggs.

The crime is a third-degree felony in the state of Florida, meaning Lu could face a hefty fine if found guilty.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officials inspected the nest and said the eggs were not damaged in the incident.

Lu is being held on $5,000 bond.

It was not clear if she had an attorney.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
turtlesbizarrearrestanimal abusemugshotsanimal newsu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged with arson in fire that burned through rabbi's home
25-year-old woman drowns at beach in Queens
Sen. Schumer urges FAA to require data recorders in helicopters
New picture of baby Archie, Prince Harry for Father's Day
2 wanted for mugging couple trying to buy car in Queens
Mother, daughter killed in Bronx domestic dispute
El Monterey breakfast wraps recalled, may contain small rocks
Show More
AccuWeather: Some storms for Father's Day
Man arrested for trespassing in building where Ocasio-Cortez has office
Police search for thief who tried to rob hotels in Midtown
Officer sweeps handcuffed man's leg, points gun at car with kids: VIDEO
Construction set to begin on Penn Station renovation project
More TOP STORIES News