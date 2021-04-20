Woman arrested in bizarre hatchet slashing incident in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
Woman slashed in leg with hatchet inside NYC apartment: Police

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have arrested a woman who slashed a victim with a hatchet inside a Manhattan apartment, before climbing down a fire escape and hiding in a freight elevator.

Officials say the 28-year-old female victim and the 22-year-old suspect were both inside a building on East 85th Street at the time of the incident on Monday.

They say neither the victim or the suspect lived there and that they were visiting a mutual friend.

Police say the two women got into a fight and the suspect slashed the victim in the leg with a hatchet.



They say the suspect then fled to the roof of the building and climbed down the fire escape.

According to officials, the suspect then got on a bus, along First Avenue. She then gets off at East 86th Street and barricades herself inside a freight elevator.

NYPD ESU then responds to the scene and removes the suspect from the elevator.

Police say the charges against the woman are pending.

A hatchet was recovered at the scene.

