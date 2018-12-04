Smoke bomb used during violent home invasion in the Bronx

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) --
Authorities say a woman was assaulted in the Bronx by a suspect who used a smoke bomb to get her attention before entering the apartment.

Around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a 911 call of an assault at 47 West 175th Street in the Morris Heights section.

They were advised that a 58-year-old woman was leaving her apartment into a smoke filled hallway when a man brandished a firearm and pushed her back into her apartment.

The suspect hit her multiple times in the face and demanded money, then left.

The victim does not know what was taken. She was transported to Lincoln Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Two officers that responded to the scene were treated for smoke inhalation.

Police are looking at video from cameras in the building for clues about the suspect.

