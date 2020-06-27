Woman thrown to floor, punched in face by man in Bronx rape attempt

NORWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD released new surveillance video of an assault and attempted rape in the Bronx.The incident happened early Friday morning on east 210th Street in Norwood.A man can be seen grabbing a woman as she enters an apartment building.The video then shows the woman thrown to the floor and punched in the face before the man tried to remove her clothes.She bravely fought off her attacker and he took off.The woman suffered bruises to her face and arm and is hospitalized in stable condition.----------