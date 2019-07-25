Woman attacked and robbed in Greenwich Village, Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking for the man who attacked a woman and robbed her in Greenwich Village.

It happened Monday, July 22nd just before midnight on Grove Street.

The 24-year-old victim was walking inside a building when the suspect grabbed her by the neck and forced her to the ground.

He took her backpack with her cell phone and credit cards inside.

The man got away and the victim sustained minor injuries to her lower back.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

