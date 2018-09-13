Woman attacked by fake deliveryman in Gramercy Park, Manhattan hotel

It happened at the Four Points Sheraton in Manhattan.

GRAMERCY PARK, Manhattan (WABC) --
A woman says she was attacked by a man who posed as a deliveryman in Manhattan hotel.

Police say the man knocked on the woman's hotel room door on Monday night at the Four Points Sheraton on West 25th Street in Gramercy Park.

When the 27-year-old woman opened the door, he pushed her to the bed and tried to choke her.

The man then took off.

The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 6'5", 225lbs, with a dark complexion, Afro and eyeglasses. He was last seen wearing a black and blue sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

