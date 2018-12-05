Woman attacked in front of Manhattan church, sexually assaulted

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are searching for a suspect who sexually assaulted a 23-year-old woman in front of a Manhattan church.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. near St. Rose of Lima's Church on West 165th Street in Washington Heights.

Authorities say the perpetrator ran up behind the victim, covering her mouth. He then dragged her under an awning and threatened to stab her if she screamed.

The man allegedly shoved the victim against a wall, pulled her pants down and tried to rape her. He then forced her to perform oral sex on him before fleeing the scene.

Police have released surveillance of the suspect they hope will lead to an arrest.

He is described as being in his mid to late 20s, approximately 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-11. He was wearing eye glasses, a green coat with a fur-lined hood, black sweatpants and gray sneakers.

The victim was taken to the hospital for evaluation following the attack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

