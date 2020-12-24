Woman hit in head with cinder block while walking down New York City street

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect who hit a woman in the head with a cinder block in Manhattan on Thursday.

Officials say a woman was walking down the street on East 47th Street and Third Avenue just after 2 p.m. when she was hit in the head by a man with a cinder block.

The NYPD says this was an unprovoked attack.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in serious but stable condition.

There are no arrests and the unidentified suspect fled the scene.

