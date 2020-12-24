Woman hit in head with cinder block while walking down New York City street

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9039029" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Naveen Dhaliwal has more on a 41-year-old man charged with vehicular manslaughter in connection with a wrong-way crash in Westchester County that killed one person and injured two.

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect who hit a woman in the head with a cinder block in Manhattan on Thursday.Officials say a woman was walking down the street on East 47th Street and Third Avenue just after 2 p.m. when she was hit in the head by a man with a cinder block.The NYPD says this was an unprovoked attack.The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in serious but stable condition.There are no arrests and the unidentified suspect fled the scene.----------