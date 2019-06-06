Police searching for woman who attacked 70-year-old with shoe in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police in the Bronx are on the lookout for a woman they say used her shoe to attack a 70-year-old customer at a fast-food restaurant.

Authorities say the woman seen in surveillance photos was inside a Burger King on May 1 in the Williamsbridge section when she began arguing with the victim.

The suspect then removed her shoe and began striking the victim in the face, police say.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and was treated for an eye injury.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

