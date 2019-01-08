Florida woman attacked elderly parents because they wouldn't take her to Outback Steakhouse: Authorities

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman accused of attacking parents because they refused to take her out to dinner

LAKE WORTH, Florida --
A Florida woman has been arrested after she allegedly attacked her parents because they wouldn't take her to eat at Outback Steakhouse.

Deana Seltzer, 28, lives with her parents and reportedly wanted to go to the restaurant last Wednesday, but her parents said no. Deputies say that's when she began punching her mother and scratched her father in the face.

Vadim Seltzer called 911 and told dispatchers that his daughter was armed with a knife.

When deputies arrived, Deana Seltzer reportedly tried to run away but was quickly caught and taken into custody.

Seltzer was arrested on one count each of simple domestic battery and battery of a person 65 or older. She also faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A Palm Beach County judge ordered that Seltzer undergo a mental health assessment upon her release from jail. She was also ordered to stay away from drugs, alcohol and weapons, WPLG-TV reported.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attackarrestu.s. & worldrestaurantFlorida
Top Stories
Mayor de Blasio announces health care for all NYC residents
Prowler spent three hours licking doorbell at home
Man in crash talks about firefighter's fatal fall during rescue
AccuWeather: Watching potential weekend system
Woman struck, killed in Bronx by hit-and-run driver
Report: Sears to ask bankruptcy judge to liquidate
Elderly man robbed at gunpoint for just $18 in Bronx
NYPD searching Berks Co. landfill in homicide investigation
Show More
At least 3 killed, 200 injured in train crash
Man attacks, injures 20 children with a hammer
Trump to address nation amid government shutdown
Fellow FDNY firefighters salute Steven Pollard's body
Investigation after firefighter falls through gap on Brooklyn roadway
More News