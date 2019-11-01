Woman beaten with pipe, boy slammed to ground in Bronx

By Eyewitness News
MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- A woman was brutally attacked in the Bronx with a metal pipe and police say it's not the first time the suspect hurt someone.

The woman was walking near Walton Avenue and East 144th Street in the Mott Haven section at around 3 p.m. when the man approached her from behind.

He then hit her with a metal pipe. She suffered a broken arm and was taken to the hospital.

The week prior, police say that around 1:30 p.m. near Willis Avenue and East 144th Street, he approached a 13-year-old boy.

He apparently put his hands over the victim's eyes and slammed him to the ground.

The boy suffered minor injuries.

The person wanted by police is only described as a Hispanic man in his 30s.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

