Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Long Island Whole Foods parking lot

LAKE GROVE, Long Island (WABC) -- A woman was carjacked at gunpoint in a Whole Foods parking lot on Long Island Monday night, according to police.It happened just after 10:30 p.m. at the location on New Moriches Road in Lake Grove.Authorities say 23-year-old Stephanie Rodriguez was sitting in her car when a man approached her and asked for directions.The suspect then pointed a handgun at her and demanded she get out of her vehicle, police said.Rodriguez exited her vehicle, and the man jumped into her car and drove away.No injuries were reported.Detectives are asking anyone with information on the robbery to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.All calls will be kept confidential.----------