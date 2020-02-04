Woman celebrating birthday slashed during fight with another woman at Airbnb in Queens: Sources

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- A verbal dispute turned violent when a woman celebrating her birthday was slashed by another woman at an Airbnb in Queens on Monday morning.Sources tell Eyewitness News that two women got into a verbal dispute inside of an Airbnb when the suspect slashed the female victim in the right cheek.A man, who was trying to break up the fight, was slashed in the finger.The female victim, who is from Irwindale, California, had hosted a Super Bowl party and celebrated her birthday the previous evening.Officials do not know what led to the fight.According to authorities, the 41-year-old suspect identified as Nyshia Green, from Torrance, California, was arrested and charged with assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.The victim is recovering at an area hospital.The investigation is ongoing.----------