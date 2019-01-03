Woman charged in Bronx butt injection death served 2 prison terms

A woman was arrested on charges of administering a deadly buttocks injection in the Bronx.

CASTLE HILL, Bronx (WABC) --
A New York City woman is under arrest for allegedly administering a deadly buttocks injection, and new details are emerging about her criminal past.

Whalesca Castillo faces charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and unauthorized practice of medicine after authorities say she injected a silicone substance into the butt of a 43-year-old Philadelphia woman at an apartment on Seward Avenue in the Bronx on June 17, 2017.

Leslie Ayala died as a result, and her death was ruled a homicide last month.

Castillo has previous arrests and served two prison terms for unlicensed silicone injections and had been under investigation since Ayala's death.

The New York Times reports that Castillo, who does not have a medical license, served a year in prison in 2011 and nine months in 2014 on charges relating to operating an illegal medical clinic.

Court papers from her earlier arrests show Castillo charged $1,500 for each procedure.

