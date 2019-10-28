Woman charged in connection with boyfriend's suicide at Boston College graduation

BOSTON -- Prosecutors say a former Boston College student who had "complete and total control" over her boyfriend has been indicted on an involuntary manslaughter charge for allegedly encouraging him to take his own life.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins announced the indictment against 21-year-old Inyoung You during a news conference Monday.

Rollins said You and Alexander Urtula exchanged thousands of text messages, including some in which she urged Urtula to kill himself.

He died in Boston on May 20, the day of his Boston College graduation.

Rollins says You is currently in South Korea.

Rollins' office did not provide the name of her attorney.

The case is similar to that of Michelle Carter, the Massachusetts woman convicted of involuntary manslaughter for sending her boyfriend texts encouraging him to kill himself.
