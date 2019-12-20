Woman charged in connection with kidnapping of missing Austin mom and baby

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Harris County woman has been charged with kidnapping in connection with the death of missing Austin mom Heidi Broussard.

The Harris County District Clerk website shows that Magen Rose Fieramusca is being held in jail on three holds placed by the Austin Police Department, two kidnapping offenses and one tampering with evidence, a human corpse.

Fieramusca is a friend of Broussard and the owner of a vehicle that was found at the home, where a body, believed to be Broussard was found.

SkyEye 13 captured on camera a vehicle parked in a driveway towards the back of a home on Bo Jack Drive near Jersey Village, on Dec. 19, 2019.



The body found at a northwest Harris County home is believed to be that of the missing Austin mother, according to sources. An autopsy will likely be performed Friday.

READ MORE: Body believed to be Austin mom found in trunk of car at Houston-area home: Sources

According to records from the medical examiner's office, the body was found in the trunk of a car.

A 1-month-old girl was found alive inside the same house on Bo Jack Drive, where officers and agents from the Texas Rangers, Department of Public Safety, FBI and the Austin Police Department searched for hours overnight.

WATCH: SkyEye 13 over northwest Houston home investigated by FBI, Austin police, DPS, Texas Rangers
EMBED More News Videos

There's a possibility the large police presence near Jersey Village in northwest Harris County may be connected to a high-profile case:



An ambulance took the baby to the hospital. According to Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department, she didn't have any obvious injuries, but Child Protective Services called in requesting an evaluation.

The identity of the baby hasn't been released.

Investigators told ABC News they feared foul play from the start because one child was missing and one was left behind. Officials said the presumption is that if a mother were to run away voluntarily, she would either take both children or leave both behind. This particular situation was suspicious immediately.

TIMELINE: What we know about missing Austin mom and her 1-month-old baby
EMBED More News Videos

What we know about missing Austin mom and her baby



SEE ALSO: Family of missing Texas mom, newborn speak out 6 days after disappearance
EMBED More News Videos

The family of a missing mother and her three-week-old baby are speaking out nearly one week after their disappearance.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonaustinfbipolice
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Prosecutors to announce MS-13 'rendered inoperable' in Suffolk
Baby, body found in Texas believed to be missing mom, daughter
Pat Sajak opens up about health scare, Vanna White
Review: 'Cats' deserves 'special place in movie hell'
6 NYC pedestrians killed in 2 days, including 4 in 13-hour span
Suspect shot and killed by police on Long Island
Palace: Prince Philip, 98, admitted to a London hospital
Show More
Brooklyn man arrested in 2 previously unsolved murders
AccuWeather: Coldest air of the season sticks around
Ex-nurse charged with secretly taping patients, sex assault
8-year-old tops YouTube top earners list, with $26M this year
Open enrollment in NYC Fair Fares program set to begin
More TOP STORIES News