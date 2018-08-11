HIT AND RUN

Woman charged in Point Pleasant hit-and-run that critically injured 14-year-old girl on bike

By Eyewitness News
POINT PLEASANT, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey woman was charged in connection with the hit-and-run crash that critically injured a 14-year-old girl on a bike in Point Pleasant on Thursday night.

Police said 26-year-old Brittany Keifer, of Point Pleasant, was arrested Friday and charged with assault with auto and leaving the scene of an accident, among other charges.

The incident was reported on Route 88 and Sunset Avenue just after 10:30 p.m.

Police said a black sedan traveling eastbound on Route 88 struck the bicyclist as she attempted to cross the street.

The victim was struck by the front passenger part of the car, which caused her to roll onto the windshield and hood of the vehicle.

Authorities said Keifer allegedly continued driving after the impact, carrying the victim on the hood before she was thrown from the car.

The victim's mother said her daughter's friends dragged her out of the road and called for help.

The girl was taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center where she is listed in critical condition.

Keifer was released on a complaint summons.

