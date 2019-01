A woman is under arrest on charges of administering a deadly buttocks injection.Whalesca Castillo faces charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and unauthorized practice of medicine.Castillo, who authorities say does not have a license to practice as a doctor, is charged with injecting a silicone substance into the butt of 43-year-old Leslie Ayala at 2219 Seward Avenue in the Bronx on June 17, 2017.Ayala's subsequent death was ruled a homicide last month.Castillo had previous arrests for illegal butt injections and had been under investigation since Ayala's death.----------