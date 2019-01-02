Woman charged with administering deadly butt injection in the Bronx

A woman was arrested on charges of administering a deadly buttocks injection in the Bronx.

CASTLE HILL, Bronx (WABC) --
A woman is under arrest on charges of administering a deadly buttocks injection.

Whalesca Castillo faces charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and unauthorized practice of medicine.

Castillo, who authorities say does not have a license to practice as a doctor, is charged with injecting a silicone substance into the butt of 43-year-old Leslie Ayala at 2219 Seward Avenue in the Bronx on June 17, 2017.

Ayala's subsequent death was ruled a homicide last month.

Castillo had previous arrests for illegal butt injections and had been under investigation since Ayala's death.

