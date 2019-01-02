CASTLE HILL, Bronx (WABC) --A woman is under arrest on charges of administering a deadly buttocks injection.
Whalesca Castillo faces charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and unauthorized practice of medicine.
Castillo, who authorities say does not have a license to practice as a doctor, is charged with injecting a silicone substance into the butt of 43-year-old Leslie Ayala at 2219 Seward Avenue in the Bronx on June 17, 2017.
Ayala's subsequent death was ruled a homicide last month.
Castillo had previous arrests for illegal butt injections and had been under investigation since Ayala's death.
