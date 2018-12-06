A cemetery operator is under arrest after police said she disturbed several grave sites in Bridgeport, Connecticut.Police said Dale LaPrade is accused of disturbing grave sites at Park City Cemetery in September. LaPrade is charged with 53a-218 Interference with a Cemetery, which according to Connecticut state law, involves a person who "destroys, mutilates, defaces, injures or removes" a tomb or "wantonly or maliciously disturbs the contents of any tomb."Officials have not released further details on how, exactly, LaPrade committed the alleged crimes.Detectives served two search warrants on the premises and seized financial documents and grave site maps. A state anthropologist and ground penetrating radar that confirmed grave sites had been disturbed also helped lead to an arrest.LaPrade no longer works at Park City Cemetery."The public can be rest assured, that those interred there are treated with dignity and respect," said Bridgeport Police Department Captain Brian Fitzgerald in a statement.----------