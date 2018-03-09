DRUNK DRIVING

Woman charged with DWI for driving car onto Weehawken train tracks

Diana Williams has more on a driver's arrest after a car stopped on railroad tracks in Weehawken.

WEEHAWKEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
As if mass transit didn't have enough problems: A New Jersey woman was arrested and charged after a car ended up on train tracks in Weehawken early Friday morning, officials said.

At around 3 a.m., Port Authority Police received a call about a car stopped on the light rail tracks on River Road near the Lincoln Tunnel.

Police interviewed the driver, 37-year-old Rajani Subramanian, of Edgewater, and gave her an alcohol test, which she failed.

Subramanian was charged with DWI and reckless driving, and the car was impounded, officials said.

NJ Transit deemed the tracks safe, and there were no injuries.

