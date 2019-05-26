Woman charged with DWI after crash seriously injures 5-year-old girl on Long Island

CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- A woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated following a crash on Long Island Saturday night that seriously injured a young girl.The accident happened shortly before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Motor Parkway and Joshua's Path in Central Islip.Police say 57-year-old Sandra Stewart of East Patchogue was driving a 2001 Toyota Camry, turning left onto Joshua's Path, when her vehicle crashed head-on with a 2006 Honda SUV.Genesis Castro-Aguilar, a 5-year-old passenger in the backseat on the Honda, was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore and then airlifted to Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park for treatment of serious injuries.Stewart suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Honda, Hugo Chavez, 23, of Huntington Station, and four other passengers including his wife and another child, were not injured.Stewart was scheduled to be arraigned Sunday on DWI charges.Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.----------