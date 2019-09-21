Woman charged with murder and arson in fatal fire on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) -- A woman is under arrest in connection with a fire on Long Island in 2018 that left a man dead.

54-year-old Jennifer Gross of Long Beach was taken into custody Friday and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree arson.

The fire broke out in November 2018 at the vacation home of James Coppola, 75, of Howard Beach.

He was found dead inside the home. The fire was initially labeled suspicious because of the intensity of the flames.

Gross is set to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Hempstead.

