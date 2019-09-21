MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) -- A woman is under arrest in connection with the death of a man on Long Island in 2018.
54-year-old Jennifer Gross of Long Beach was taken into custody Friday and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree arson.
James Coppola, 75, of Howard Beach, was found dead inside his vacation home in Centre Island in November 2018.
The fire was initially labeled suspicious because of the intensity of the flames.
Police say Gross was Coppola's mistress for over 20 years, and that there was a history of physical altercations between the two. He had an active order of protection against her.
According to police, she went to the house that night asking for money and he refused. Gross allegedly beat him with an object believed to be a pot or pan, killing him, then set the fire to cover it up.
Gross is set to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Hempstead.
Woman charged with murder and arson in death of man on Long Island
