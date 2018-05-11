A 20-year-old woman from Columbus, Ohio, is charged with slashing the tires and vandalizing more than a dozen cars in Midtown, Manhattan.The suspect, identified as Fiona Lachs, went on a vandalism spree between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 6:30 a.m. Thursday, damaging 14 vehicles parked between 50th-55th streets, from 5th to 8th Avenues.She slashed the tires, keyed the cars and scratched offensive graffiti into the vehicles.Lachs was initially arrested Thursday night for stealing from a store on Fifth Avenue. She was then linked to the vandalism through surveillanceShe is charged with criminal mischief, petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.----------