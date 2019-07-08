Woman charged with stabbing 2 police officers in Newark

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities say a woman is under arrest for stabbing two police officers in Newark.

Police body cam video released over the weekend shows how the incident unfolded.

At about 1:20 a.m. on July 4, officers responded to a home in the Central Ward after a report of an emotionally disturbed person who reportedly had been acting violently and irrational.

The woman yelled obscenities and threats towards the officers who responded, but tried to leave the area before EMS arrived, according to the Newark police department.

Police say that when one of the officers stood in front of her to prevent her from leaving, she stabbed him with a knife in the left forearm. The second officer was also stabbed in the right leg.

The woman was arrested without further incident.

The 31-year-old woman was charged with aggravated assault against a police officer, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

She was taken to University Hospital for crisis evaluation. Both officers were also transported to University Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkessex countypolice officer injuredstabbing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man in serious condition after being shot by police in the Bronx
Another pride flag burned outside Harlem gay bar
Billionaire Epstein arrested for alleged sex trafficking
AccuWeather: Clouds, showers give way to nice Monday
NYC to hold ticker tape parade for Women's World Cup champs
US defeats Netherlands to win Women's World Cup
Attacker in Bronx street vendor beating to be sentenced
Show More
Cameron Boyce, Disney Channel star, dies at 20
Police: LI woman stabbed, bit woman before locking herself in room with victim's children
Lawsuit: Georgia discriminates against Puerto Ricans obtaining driver's licenses
Eye drops and ointments sold at Walmart and Walgreens recalled
Must-read stories from the weekend
More TOP STORIES News