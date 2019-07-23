Woman charged with stabbing man, 12-year-old girl during domestic dispute

By Eyewitness News
SPRING VALLEY, New York (WABC) -- Police in Rockland County have arrested a woman who allegedly stabbed a man and a 12-year-old girl.

Authorities have charged Maria Norales-Bernardez with attempted murder after they say she was behind the attack in a residence in Spring Valley on July 21.

According to police, Norales-Bernardez became involved in a domestic dispute with her significant other and proceeded to stab him multiple times.

The suspect then also stabbed a young girl who lives at the residence, authorities said.

Norales-Bernardez was arraigned and remanded to Rockland County Jail.

